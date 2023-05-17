NSU Law Grads Recognized for Outstanding Pro Bono Service

Graduates from Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law recently were honored for completing outstanding levels of pro bono legal service as participants in the Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program.

Together, the 51 students completed 7,786 hours of pro bono service during their tenure at law school. Students were recognized at three levels: gold for 300+ hours of pro bono service; silver for 125-299 hours; and bronze for 50-124 hours.

NSU Law alumnus Chad Van Horn, founding partner attorney of Van Horn Law Group, P.A., and primary supporter of NSU Law’s pro bono honor program spoke at the event as part of the ceremony.

“I strongly believe in pro bono work, which is why Van Horn Law Group partnered with NSU Law to augment its pro bono honors program,” said Van Horn. “My team and I believe legal services should be available to everyone, not just those who can afford it. Our hope is to bring up a new generation of attorneys who commit to providing pro bono legal services throughout their careers. Together, we can have an incredible impact on the underserved in our community.”

Van Horn Law Group, among the top five bankruptcy firms in the state based on a number of cases filed in the last 12 months (pacer.gov), is dedicated to restoring peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect. Its efforts on behalf of NSU Law’s Pro Bono Honor Program directly align with this mission.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, foreclosure defense, corporate reorganization, debt negotiation, civil litigation, debt relief, and consumer law. Van Horn, the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life, is certified in business and consumer bankruptcy.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in Doral, Miami Lakes, North Miami, Miramar, Orlando, and West Palm Beach. For more information about Van Horn Law Group, call (954) 637-0000 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.