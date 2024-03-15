Now Howard Stern Is Renovating His Servants’ Quarters!

Contractors in Palm Beach must love shock jock Howard Stern.

Since he bought his beachfront mansion for $52 million in 2013, Stern has called on contractors for major works five times, spending an estimated $13 million.

At one point, he had most of the interior of the 20,000-square-foot crib shifted around to accommodate a new 1,000-square-foot closet for wife Beth.

And the 63-year-old is not done.

The town’s administration just approved yet another permit requested by Stern for the 12-bedroom behemoth.

This time, however, it’s going to benefit his employees.

And it’s cheap. The permit is for work estimated to cost $10,000.

The Sirius star is building a new kitchenette for the half-dozen people who often work on the property. He’s using some porcelain tiles and mahogany frame and a set of cheap appliances.

Stern’s new place is just south of fellow radio titan Rush Limbaugh‘s $40 million-compound, and two doors north of the property that Russian fertilizer king Dmitry Rybolovlev bought from Donald Trump for $95 million in 2008.