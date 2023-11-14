November 16 is Miami’s Most Important Day of Giving: It’s Give Miami Day!

Give Miami Day, November 16, 2023, is the largest day of generosity in South Florida, with over 1,200 organizations standing side by side to generate tens of millions of dollars in donations, fueling every issue area from education to the arts.

The online fundraiser hosted by The Miami Foundation kicks off November 13 with Early Giving and continues through November 15, before rolling into the signature 24-hour Give Miami Day event, November 16. When the celebration officially launches at 12:01 a.m., the landing page ticker will go live, tracking donations, number of donors, and volunteer commitments.

To mark this most important day of giving, nonprofits will host events, the Foundation will launch its Mission Control Center, and Miami landmarks will glow a signature Give-Miami-Day-purple, reminding everyone to love Miami with a donation and add to the total $145 million generated on this day over the past 12 years.

Donations support various nonprofit sectors: Animals, Arts and Culture, Community Care, Economic and Community Development, Education and Youth, Environment, Faith-based, Health and Wellness, Inclusion, and Human Rights, Advocacy and Civic Engagement.

“Seeing tens of thousands of people standing together to strengthen Miami truly makes this the best day of the year,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “Whatever cause you care about, this is your day to show up, give back, and take shared ownership for the future of our community.”

To empower nonprofits to build capacity and strength, the Foundation set a lofty goal of increasing the number of donations this year to at least 100,000 – a nearly 20% increase over last year’s 83,000 donations.

To participate, visit givemiamiday.org. Donors choose the nonprofit or category they want to support. Gifts start at $25 and every dollar has the potential to be boosted by a $1 million anonymous matching gift, additionally, special prizes will be distributed to enhance all donations.

“At Amazon, community is at the heart of everything we do,” said Angelica Santibanez, Head of Community Engagement for the South Florida region at Amazon. “We are honored to be the presenting sponsor of Give Miami Day again this year, and to put our resources to work elevating and supporting thousands of nonprofits through the largest regional day of giving in Miami. On behalf of Amazon, I want to thank each of the givers who joined in to share their care by donating dollars and pledging volunteer hours. We’re proud to amplify their efforts and to help grow the spirit of giving in our community through Give Miami Day.”

In its 12th year, Give Miami Day is open to all 501c3 nonprofits. Early registration begins in August unlocking the area’s largest nonprofit coaching and development training provided to participating nonprofits, giving them access to free workshops, fundraising tools, and a network of support. The benefits can be used year-round and help organizations in Miami grow stronger and create greater impact.

Last year Give Miami Day raised more than $32 million from more than 41,000 donors. The giving week is led by The Miami Foundation with support and partnership from dozens of sponsors including Amazon, Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation, The Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation, Ken O’Keefe & Jason Stephens, The Simkins Family, Citadel, Leslie Miller Saiontz, and various anonymous donors and media supporters.

Learn more at GiveMiamiDay.org

An Anonymous $1M Match Will Boost all Donations, and a Live Ticker Tracks the Number of Donors, Volunteer Commitments, and Dollars

ABOUT THE MIAMI FOUNDATION

The Miami Foundation builds the philanthropic, civic, and leadership backbone for Greater Miami. Since 1967, the Foundation has invested over half a billion dollars to strengthen our community with partnerships and contributions from more than 1,000 fundholders and 35,000 donors. The Miami Foundation, which currently manages over $425 million in assets, mobilizes donors, nonprofits, leaders, and locals to set a bold vision for our community’s future and to invest in a stronger, more equitable, more resilient Greater Miami.