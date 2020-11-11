Nostalgic Americans Have Been Rewatching These Cinematic Classics In Lockdown

Seven in 10 Americans say quarantine has made them more nostalgic than they’ve ever been before, according to a new study.

The survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average respondent has rewatched 30 TV episodes and 14 movies since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with Seinfeld, Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones movies among the top titles respondents have viewed.

Results also revealed that, according to respondents, their quarantine nostalgia peaked in May 2020.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canvaspop, the survey also explored the ways respondents were taking their reminiscing to the next level while at home.

Favorite entertainment from years past is far from the only thing respondents have been reminiscing about during this time.

Traveling (30%), seeing extended family more easily (29%) and milestone events like weddings (17%) top the list of what respondents missed most from life pre-pandemic.

This could help to explain the uptick in sentimental decor overhauls since the start of the pandemic, as over half of respondents (67%) said their nostalgia has even motivated them to redecorate.

When it came to ways respondents are changing up their space, wall art (30%) as well as furniture and decor (28%) inspired by a past trip or event were common.

Other popular interior upgrades included high-quality prints of personal photos (23%) and decor themed to favorite old movies or TV shows (21%).

“Whether we like it or not, we’ve all been spending a lot more time at home lately – some of us are at home with the kids, others working remotely. But one thing has never been truer: We’re all looking at the exact same walls all day every day,” said Chris Barrett, Canvaspop’s Director of Operations.

“These results come as no surprise, as many of our customers have reported de-cluttering and going through old photos reminiscing, and have definitely been finding comfort in printing photos of the things they hold most dear to make their houses feel like home.”

But the nostalgia hasn’t stopped there, as other throwback purchases appear to be on the rise as well.

One in four respondents have treated themselves to a vintage item since the pandemic began.

Three in 10 have purchased memorabilia, and the same proportion have purchased prints from a past vacation, or other personal photos.

And while respondents reported trips down memory lane involving both digital and print photo collections, the pandemic has likely also prompted nostalgia for the latter, as seventy-eight percent of respondents said they wish they had printed and framed more of their photo memories.

“Looking at old family photos, of the day we said ‘I do’, or of our last adventure abroad, we instantly feel connected to the past and find that sense of calm we’re all yearning for,” Barrett added.

TOP QUARANTINE TV SHOW REWATCHES

1. Seinfeld (18%)

2. Game of Thrones (17%)

3. Friends (17%)

4. The Office (16%)

5. I Love Lucy (16%)

6. The Twilight Zone (16%)

7. New Girl (15%)

8. Bob’s Burgers (14%)

9. Supernatural (14%)

10. The Vampire Diaries (13%)

11. The Big Bang Theory (13%)

12. The Walking Dead (12%)

13. Criminal Minds (11%)

14. South Park (11%)

15. NCIS (11%)

16. The Simpsons (10%)

17. Family Guy (10%)

18. The Addams Family (10%)

19. The Golden Girls (9%)

20. America’s Next Top Model (9%)

21. Scooby-Doo (9%)

22. Parks and Recreation (9%)

23. Home Improvement (8%)

24. Breaking Bad (8%)

25. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (8%)

TOP QUARANTINE MOVIE REWATCHES

1. Jurassic Park (26%)

2. Indiana Jones (19%)

3. Die Hard (19%)

4. Home Alone (18%)

5. Back to the Future (16%)

6. Forrest Gump (15%)

7. The Shawshank Redemption (15%)

8. Ghostbusters (15%)

9. Men in Black (15%)

10. Shrek (15%)

11. Iron Man (14%)

12. Toy Story (13%)

13. Harry Potter (12%)

14. The Dark Knight (12%)

15. Star Wars (12%)

16. Guardians of the Galaxy (12%)

17. The Lion King (12%)

18. Pirates of the Caribbean (11%)

19. The Matrix (11%)

20. The Goonies (10%)

21. Grease (10%)

22. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (10%)

23. The Silence of the Lambs (10%)

24. Beetlejuice (10%)

25. The Wizard of Oz (10%)