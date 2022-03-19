Nordic Diet May Improve Cholesterol, Blood Sugar, Even Without Weight Loss

Written by Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

The HND (healthy Nordic diet) consists of berries, fish, root vegetables, and rapeseed oil. It is known to benefit various aspects of health, including weight loss, blood pressure, inflammation, and blood lipid profiles. Studies also show that HND lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and death. Nutritional research often faces challenges due to a lack of objective measures, as studies typically rely on subjective tools, such as food consumption questionnaires. Using biomarkers instead can allow researchers to measure dietary health effects more accurately. In the present study, researchers from Scandinavia assessed the metabolic effects of HND on glucose metabolism, blood lipid profiles, and inflammatory markers using data from a randomized control trial from 2013. When examining metabolites in the blood and urine of the participants, they found a link between closer adherence to the diet and more benefit on low grade inflammation and lipid profiles, as well as indicators of glucose metabolism. “The original analysis compared participants in the intervention arm [with] those in the control arm,” said Christina C. Dahm, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Public Health at Aarhus University in Denmark, in an interview with Medical News Today. Dr. Dahm was not involved in the study. “This reanalysis uses metabolites in blood plasma and urine to group people with high levels of metabolites sourced from either the intervention diet or the control diet,” she added. The study appears in Clinical Nutrition.

Metabolic analysis The 2013 study enrolled 200 participants with overweight and metabolic syndrome. The average age of the participants was 55 years. After an initial 4-week period, during which the participants consumed their typical diets, the researchers randomly assigned them to follow either HND or a control diet, defined as the average nutrient intake across Nordic countries. The researchers then instructed the participants in the HND group to increase their consumption of whole grain products, such as rye and barley, alongside berries, fruit, and vegetables. Those in the control group received instructions to eat low fiber wheat products, including refined white bread and pasta, and not to moderate their consumption of vegetables and fruit. Both diets contained similar amounts of calories to keep the participants’ weight stable throughout the study. The researchers followed the participants for either 18 or 24 weeks and had them provide blood and urine samples at the beginning and end of the intervention, as well as at week 12. For the present metabolic profiling study, the researchers analyzed data from 98 participants in the HND group and 71 in the control group. They found that those who adhered to HND most had different fat-soluble metabolites in their blood than others. The researchers link these metabolites to better glucose regulation, improved cholesterol profile, and reduced cardiometabolic risk. These findings build upon the initial results from 2013, stating that although HND has a positive effect on lipid profiles and inflammation, it does not affect blood glucose metabolism. “Participants with higher levels of the metabolites sourced from the Nordic diet had lower triglyceride levels than those with lower levels of the metabolites, even though none of the participants lost weight during the study,” said Dr. Dahm. “Assuming that greater intake of the Nordic diet leads to higher levels of blood metabolites, this means that a better quality diet can improve some health parameters, even in the absence of weight loss.” – Dr. Christina C. Dahm Dr. Dahm noted, however, that she is unsure how clinically significant the results may be.