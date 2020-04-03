Home Today Is No Two People See The Same Exact Rainbow (+More Fun Facts)

Each year on April 3rd, National Find A Rainbow Day challenges us to look to the sky and find a colorful ray of hope cast across it.

  • There are people that see rainbows as an artistic masterpiece in the sky, to others it is a sign of hope and to many a sign of promise.  It can be all three; beauty, hope and promise.    (Jill Magnus)
  • Rainbows are phenomena caused by refraction, light reflection, and dispersion in water droplets.
  • The colors of the rainbow are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.
  • An easy way to remember the colors of the rainbow is ROYGBIV.
  • No two people see the same exact rainbow.
  • Rainbows are actually circles but they look like arches when we view them from the ground.
  • The primary rainbow usually appears after a Rainstorm.
  • According to Greek mythology, the rainbow is a bridge between heaven and earth.
  • The ancient people of Serbia believed that the rainbow was the Storm God’s bow.
  •  “Rainbow” comes from the Latin arcus pluvius, meaning “rainy arch.”
  • Red rainbows are also called monochrome rainbows – formed after rainfall during sunrise or sunset.
  • Double rainbows occur when light bounces inside the water droplet more than once.
  • Rainbows are the universal symbol of peace and harmony.
  • The state of Hawaii is home to the most Rainbows than any other area on Earth.
  • In today’s culture it is considered lucky to look at a rainbow and it is known as a symbol of renewed hope.
  • In Norse mythology, the rainbow bridge Bifröst connects the world of men (Midgard) and the realm of the gods (Asgard).
  • The Irish leprechaun’s secret hiding place for his pot of gold is usually said to be at the end of the rainbow.
  • In the ancient beliefs of Japan and Gabon, rainbows were the bridges that human ancestors took to descend to the planet.
  • An old European belief is that anyone passing underneath a rainbow would be changed from a man into a woman or woman into man!
  • The idea that a pot of gold can be found at the rainbow’s end originated in old Europe. In a place called Silesia it was said that the angels put the gold there and that only a nude man could obtain the prize.

