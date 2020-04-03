No Two People See The Same Exact Rainbow (+More Fun Facts)

Each year on April 3rd, National Find A Rainbow Day challenges us to look to the sky and find a colorful ray of hope cast across it.

There are people that see rainbows as an artistic masterpiece in the sky, to others it is a sign of hope and to many a sign of promise. It can be all three; beauty, hope and promise. (Jill Magnus)

Rainbows are phenomena caused by refraction, light reflection, and dispersion in water droplets.

The colors of the rainbow are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

An easy way to remember the colors of the rainbow is ROYGBIV.

No two people see the same exact rainbow.

Rainbows are actually circles but they look like arches when we view them from the ground.

The primary rainbow usually appears after a Rainstorm.

According to Greek mythology, the rainbow is a bridge between heaven and earth.

The ancient people of Serbia believed that the rainbow was the Storm God’s bow.

“Rainbow” comes from the Latin arcus pluvius, meaning “rainy arch.”

Red rainbows are also called monochrome rainbows – formed after rainfall during sunrise or sunset.

Double rainbows occur when light bounces inside the water droplet more than once.

Rainbows are the universal symbol of peace and harmony.

The state of Hawaii is home to the most Rainbows than any other area on Earth.

In today’s culture it is considered lucky to look at a rainbow and it is known as a symbol of renewed hope.

In Norse mythology, the rainbow bridge Bifröst connects the world of men (Midgard) and the realm of the gods (Asgard).

The Irish leprechaun’s secret hiding place for his pot of gold is usually said to be at the end of the rainbow.

In the ancient beliefs of Japan and Gabon, rainbows were the bridges that human ancestors took to descend to the planet.

An old European belief is that anyone passing underneath a rainbow would be changed from a man into a woman or woman into man!

The idea that a pot of gold can be found at the rainbow’s end originated in old Europe. In a place called Silesia it was said that the angels put the gold there and that only a nude man could obtain the prize.

