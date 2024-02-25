NO JOKE: Kevin James’ $29 Million Delray Beach Home Under Contract!

Funnyman Kevin James’ Delray Beach $29 Million homestead is under contract, according to real estate records.

The chubby 51-year-old star of The King Of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop put the property on the market for $28.85 million back in February and it looks like it was priced to move!

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom crib with a couple of acres of beachfront land didn’t seem to be a good fit for the 5-foot-8 James, who makes a good living playing schleppers, because he didn’t hold on to it for very long.

James, under the OpieRussell Trust in Los Angeles, bought 502 North Ocean Blvd. on August 1, 2012, for $18.5 million.

A few months later, in 2014, records show he plunked down $4.25 million for a vacant acre-lot adjacent to the mansion.

Both the original property and the vacant lot are being sold as a package, which now includes about 3 acres of beachfront land.

Here’s the description from the listing agent at Fite Shavell: