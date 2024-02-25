NO JOKE: Kevin James’ $29 Million Delray Beach Home Under Contract!

Updated February 25, 2024
Kevin James sold his Delay Beach home in May 2023 for a LOSS. James originally paid $14 Million. It sold for $12.67 Million
Funnyman Kevin James’ Delray Beach $29 Million homestead is under contract, according to real estate records.
The chubby 51-year-old star of The King Of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop put the property on the market for $28.85 million back in February and it looks like it was priced to move!
The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom crib with a couple of acres of beachfront land didn’t seem to be a good fit for the 5-foot-8 James, who makes a good living playing schleppers, because he didn’t hold on to it for very long.
James, under the OpieRussell Trust in Los Angeles, bought 502 North Ocean Blvd. on August 1, 2012, for $18.5 million.
A few months later, in 2014, records show he plunked down $4.25 million for a vacant acre-lot adjacent to the mansion.
Both the original property and the vacant lot are being sold as a package, which now includes about 3 acres of beachfront land.
Here’s the description from the listing agent at Fite Shavell:
“An incomparable mode of living awaits in this glorious Mediterranean Revival estate by the sea.
This expanded property forms one of the largest remaining estates in Delray Beach, now totaling 2.767 acres, with 300+ feet of frontage across from the Atlantic Ocean (418 & 502).
Great care was taken to integrate Old World elements with contemporary luxuries throughout the sophisticated interior. This residence is exquisitely finished with antiqued European oak, mahogany, Pecky cypress, limestone, coral, and Alhambra tile.
Offered fully appointed, the main house and guest apartment consist of more than 26,000 total square feet.
Breathtaking ocean vistas backdrop the grand master suite, opening to a romantic fire-lit loggia and balcony.
The master bedroom adjoins a meditation room, while 2 wardrobe rooms accompany the sumptuous his-and-her bath with free-standing limestone slab tub and multi-head shower.
There are 5 more bedroom suites and a playroom on the second level.
The lower level includes an ultimate professional-style spa room features a hydrotherapy tub, massage area, and steam room.
A gym, game room, wine room and staff quarters are also provided.”