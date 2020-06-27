No Escaping The Heat For Florida

Saturday features more sizzling heat, with plenty of hot sun and hazy skies. A late day storm is possible along the Gulf coast. Look for a brisk ocean breeze and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s along the Gulf coast — and it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Sunday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon as more moisture moves into our area. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday will be another day of partly sunny skies and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s again.

Wednesday will see widespread showers and storms and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet.