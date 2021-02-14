No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake (Video Recipe)

No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake always perks me up when I have it. It is so delicious that it sometimes slips my mind that this is so easy to make.

Yes! You can make this dessert without the oven which is another advantage aside from it being so yummy. This cuts the prep time and most of it will be spent just waiting for the whole thing to set and firm up.

This dessert makes for a great afternoon snack or a perfect ending to a savory feast. The sweetness and tartness balance beautifully into a rich concoction.

I love how the hazelnut flavor comes across and it melds well with the cream cheese. Make it now and your guests will be left wanting for more! They would not even notice that it is not baked!

What is a no-bake cheesecake?

It is a version of the cream cheese-based dessert that has no eggs. This means that this dessert spares of you the common troubles of cracking, sinking, and leaking that are associated with baking.

But it does not mean that this version is inferior to the real thing. It is just an easier recipe that still results in a velvety and mousse-like outcome.

How to make no-bake Nutella cheesecake