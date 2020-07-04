Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show Heading to Hertz Arena in SW Florida

Following a successful string of shows earlier this month in his hometown of Sarasota, the “King of the High Wire” – Nik Wallenda – will be bringing his Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show to the Hertz Arena parking lot, July 9-12.

The shows will feature Wallenda and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, as well as internationally renowned daredevils to include FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, sway pole performers, motorcycles in a steel globe, a wheel of steel and a human cannonball.

“Clearly, there’s a high demand for family entertainment right now given the crazy times that we’re all dealing with,” said Wallenda. “We’re confident the Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show will fill that void.”

Showtimes are as follows – Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 11, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Erendira Wallenda, a two-time Guinness World Record holder for aerial stunts, performed during her husband’s last TV special over the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.

David “The Bullet” Smith is heir to the throne of being the world’s most accomplished Human Cannonball. As a second-generation cannonball, he is carrying on a great family tradition of being the highest and farthest flying cannonball of all time. He is currently the Guinness World Record holder having six titles to his name.

The FMX freestyle jumpers, as seen on the X Games, Dew Tour and Nitro Circus, are some of the top action sports athletes in the world. They defy gravity and jump their dirt bikes over 75 feet through the air ramp to ramp.

“After touring the globe, I’ve made friends with some of the greatest daredevils of our time. For these special performances at Hertz Arena, I’ve invited all of them to unite together in one place to put on a show like has never been seen before,” said Wallenda.

The viewing option will be similar to that of a drive-in movie – from the comfort of a vehicle. Tickets may be purchased at www.daredevilrally.com

“Given what’s happening with the pandemic crisis, we also want this to be a safe event. To that end, we’ll even be applying social distancing as it relates to vehicle placement in the Hertz Arena parking lot,” added Wallenda.

With 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never before seen death-defying feats, Wallenda has performed live in every state in the USA and all over the world. He has garnered the support from tens of millions of live viewers in network television specials on ABC, The Discovery Channel and others.

From crossing the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls to walking blindfolded between two towers in Chicago, he personifies the Wallenda Family legacy of “Never Giving Up” and has time and time again proven that “Fear is a Liar.”

Wallenda was “performing” on a high wire before he was born; his mother, Delilah Wallenda, was still walking the high wire while six months pregnant with him. While he began walking the wire in 1981, he was not permitted to perform professionally on a high wire until age 13. In 2001, he set his first world record in Kurashiki, Japan for the four-layer, eight-person pyramid on a high wire.

In March, Wallenda walked 1,800 feet on a steel cable over the still active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua live on ABC, which was his longest walk.

Hertz Arena, located at 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero, is accessible from either direction on I-75.

From the North:

Take I-75 to Exit 128 (Alico Road). Head East on Alico Road to Ben Hill Griffin Parkway. Take Ben Hill Griffin for approximately 3.5 miles south. The Arena is located on the right-hand side.

From the South:

Take I-75 to Exit 123 (Corkscrew Road). Head East on Corkscrew Road. Take Ben Hill Griffin north and the Arena is located on the left-hand side.