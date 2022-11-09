Nicole Now A Hurricane Nears Florida (Video) – Will Update In The AM

Thursday’s weather is all about Hurricane Nicole. In South Florida, the day will be stormy, with tropical storm force winds likely in Broward. Palm Beach County could see at least hurricane strength gusts. Miami-Dade and the Gulf coast will see tropical storm force gusts. All of South Florida can expect periods of heavy rain and coastal flooding of 1 to 2 feet in Miami-Dade and 2 to 4 feet in Broward northward. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s an increasing rip current risk along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

[Video forecast courtesy of AccuWeather.com]

Landfall is expected to occur in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida sometime from the middle of Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, depending on if Nicole’s forward speed changes. Just prior to noon EST on Wednesday, Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island, Bahamas.

Friday will be breezy with periods of showers and a mix of sun and clouds. A stray storm is not out of the question. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s in the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be sunny, dry, and pleasant. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching Florida. Late Wednesday morning, Nicole was located near 26.5 North, 76.7 West, about 210 miles east of West Palm Beach. Maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, and Nicole was moving west at 12 miles per hour. A hurricane warning remains in effect from Boca Raton northward to the Volusia/Brevard county line. There’s a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch for Broward, and there’s a tropical storm watch for Miami-Dade.