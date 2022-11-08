Nicole Takes Aim At Florida’s East Coast Today

Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall along the Atlantic coast late on Wednesday, but its effects are already being felt. While the worst weather is likely to be to the north of our area, Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning, and there’s a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch for Broward. Miami-Dade remains under a tropical storm watch — but can expect periods of strong winds, flooding rain, and coastal flooding.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday’s weather will be dominated by Nicole. The day will see increasingly stormy weather and damaging winds, especially in Broward and points to the north. Storm surge flooding is expected along the Atlantic coast — 2 to 4 feet in Broward northward and 1 to 2 feet in Miami-Dade — all made worse by the seasonal king tides. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be near the 80-degree mark.

Thursday morning will be stormy, especially in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Tropical storm conditions are possible throughout the east coast metro area. Expect windy conditions and flooding rain throughout the area. The Gulf coast will be breezy with clouds, storms, and showers. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be partly sunny with showers on a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and seasonably pleasant temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicole is on the verge of becoming a hurricane. At 5 am, Nicole was located near 26.6 North, 75.7 West, about 90 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and 270 miles east of West Palm Beach. Maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, and Nicole was moving west-southwest at 13 miles per hour. There’s a hurricane warning in effect from Boca Raton northward to the Volusia/Brevard county line. A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are in effect for Broward, and there’s a tropical storm watch for Miami-Dade. There’s now a tropical storm warning north of Bonita Beach northward to Indian Pass along the Gulf coast. South Florida should be prepared for periods of tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding on Wednesday into Thursday.

Elsewhere, the low in the middle of the Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a short-lived depression or tropical storm before merging with a cold front in a day or so.