Nice Today But Weather Changes Ahead For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features nice late February weather — good sun, a few clouds, and a few quick morning showers in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in effect at the Atlantic beaches at least until Monday evening.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

A strong front approaches on Wednesday, and we’ll be in the warm sector during the day.  Look for some sun, more clouds, and showers and storms in the afternoon and into the night hours.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The front will be south of us by Thursday morning, and lows will dip into the mid 50s to low 60s.  The day will be breezy, with good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers in the morning.  Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.  The day will be sunny but chilly.  Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 60s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

