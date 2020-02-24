Nice Today But Weather Changes Ahead For Florida

Monday features nice late February weather — good sun, a few clouds, and a few quick morning showers in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in effect at the Atlantic beaches at least until Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

A strong front approaches on Wednesday, and we’ll be in the warm sector during the day. Look for some sun, more clouds, and showers and storms in the afternoon and into the night hours. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The front will be south of us by Thursday morning, and lows will dip into the mid 50s to low 60s. The day will be breezy, with good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers in the morning. Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. The day will be sunny but chilly. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 60s.