Nice December Wednesday Just Wait Till Christmas

Wednesday features plenty of nice December sun, a few clouds, and a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the seasonable upper 70s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze. Look for some afternoon showers as a cold front approaches. Christmas Eve will be cloudy and breezy with showers — but that won’t stop Santa from making his rounds. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Christmas morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the low 50s. The day will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Friday’s highs will be in the low 60s.

Saturday will be off to a cold start, with morning lows in the 40s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a chilly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and the start of a warming trend. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.