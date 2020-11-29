Home Weather Nice And Warm Sunday As COLDER Air Approaches

Nice And Warm Sunday As COLDER Air Approaches

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features good sun, a few clouds at times, and a quick shower or two in spots in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be breezy with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon as a strong cold front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast and the mid-80s in the east coast metro area.  But look for temperatures to drop quickly in the evening and overnight.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be another sunny, breezy, and cool day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression during the next few days.  Then it will be absorbed by a front.  Elsewhere, the low in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression during the next several days as it moves southward.

