New Year Challenge: Beating the Post-Holiday Blues

When the holiday cheer is gone, feelings of sadness and loneliness can creep in, but with the right tips, you can get back on track and start the new year on a positive note.

In theory, and according to Andy Williams’ 1963 Christmas hit, the holidays should be the most wonderful time of the year. In reality, without necessarily excluding the seasonal cheer, the holidays can be emotionally exhausting and mentally taxing.

From Thanksgiving all the way through New Year’s Eve, there’s an endless string of shopping, preparations, parties, get-togethers and disrupted schedules, all sprinkled with generous amounts of food and drinks.

After being so busy and experiencing so much excitement for almost a month, the post-holiday slump is almost inevitable and it kicks in hard for many. So, knowing that nothing really changes at midnight, except maybe your dopamine and serotonin levels taking a nosedive, you might want to forget the traditional “new year, new me” resolution and focus on something a bit more realistic and practical like beating the post-holiday blues and starting the year strong.

What are the post-holiday blues?

The quietness that progressively sets in right after New Year’s Eve feels rather strange and unsettling. You’re finding it hard to readjust to the silence and fall back into your normal routine, without all sorts of activities filling your every waking minute. That’s the post-holiday blues taking over.

Although not a medical condition per se, the post-holiday blues are a recognized phenomenon that affects a large number of people each year, manifesting as sadness, loneliness, anxiety, a sense of emptiness or loss, irritability, difficulty concentrating, sleep issues, lack of motivation and other negative emotions.

The same thing can happen when you come back home from a trip or after a period of intense activity or stress. The absence of a purpose or a goal-driven activity makes room for negative emotions to seep in and normalcy no longer feels normal.

For the majority of people, these are nothing but fleeting feelings that gradually dissipate as time goes by, but for others the symptoms can linger for longer, having a more severe impact on their lives and wellbeing. That’s why it’s important to learn how to deal with this prevalent issue so you can be prepared next time it comes around.

How to cope with post-holiday blues?

So, what exactly can you do if you can’t seem to shake off the post-holiday blues or if you simply want to prevent them from affecting your life in the future? Here are several tips that can make a difference.

Fix your sleep schedule

The holiday rush doesn’t leave much time for rest and chances are your sleep schedule takes a big hit during this time of the year. There’s a direct link between sleep and mental and emotional health. Without adequate sleep, the risk of depression, anxiety and a wide range of other health issues like diabetes, hypertension and stroke increases considerably.

However, when you’re properly rested, it’s easier to manage emotions and you’re less likely to deal with mental health challenges. So, if you want to decrease negative emotional responses to stressors, getting at least seven hours of sleep each night is a good starting point.

Practice self-care

The holidays are also a time for giving, but when you focus too much on others you can forget to take care of yourself. So, once the festive mayhem is over, shift your focus to yourself and make time for self-care.

This can take many forms from spending a relaxing day at the spa, rediscovering long-lost hobbies or taking on new ones to looking into alternative therapies like yoga, meditation, aromatherapy or cannabis. You can even grow your own cannabis from autoflowering seeds if you want to enjoy the health benefits of this amazing plant.

Mind your diet

Dietary excesses are quite common during the holidays and weight gain isn’t the only negative consequence. Despite the initial feeling of pleasure they provide, the high-fat and high-sugar foods people often consume around this time contribute to a higher risk of depressive and anxiety symptoms.

The obvious solution is to try to maintain a healthy diet and practice mindful eating, even though the temptations are many. It’s also recommended to limit alcohol and caffeine intake as anything that can stimulate adrenaline production can make you feel anxious and tense.

Exercise

If you’ve turned into a couch potato over the holidays it’s no wonder you’re feeling low and unmotivated. So, it’s time to get up and get moving if you want to bring back some energy and spark some joy into your life. Physical activity is known to be an instant mood booster and even something as simple as running for 15 minutes a day or going on a quick stroll can make a huge difference in this respect.

Talk to your loved ones

When you’re going through a rough patch or struggling with feelings of sadness and loneliness, it’s important to have someone to talk to and share your troubles with. Whether it’s friends or family members, connecting with others can be very helpful in these situations.

And if the post-holiday blues don’t seem to go away despite your best efforts, seeking professional support is highly recommended. It’s also necessary to talk to a healthcare professional if you’re considering using medical cannabis for your symptoms. They can provide you with the facts and point you towards reputable resources like https://www.seedsman.com/us-en/ so you can make an informed decision.

Feeling a bit down after the holidays is perfectly normal and you should give yourself time to get back to your usual routine. However, if you want to speed up the process or avoid these uncomfortable feelings altogether, make sure you remember these tips when post-holiday blues threaten to ruin your mood.