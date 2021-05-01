New Technologies at the Forefront of the Financial Sector (Trustly)

Technology is constantly involved and playing a larger part in our day-to-day lives. Indeed, the financial sector is growing with the times and keeping up with innovation. New technology is emerging all the time that can make it easier for people to deal with their finances. From biometrics to artificial intelligence, fintech is here to stay. Let’s take a look at some new technologies and Trustly who are leading the way for the financial sector.

Some Popular and New Technologies

If you are new to fintech, you might not be aware of some of the emerging technologies in this space. There is a lot to keep up with. For instance, think about mobile banking. This has emerged in the last few years and allows users to access financial services from their smartphones. They can make financial decisions anywhere and within minutes.

Then there is biometrics. This is an evolving technology that means a user can boost their security when it comes to accessing their bank accounts. Thus, biometrics is a way to ensure correct identity verification. Users can register their voice, face or fingerprints so that they can access their finances quickly but securely.

Another example of new technology breaking into the financial sector is artificial intelligence. This is often referred to as AI and it is being used to improve decision-making and provide rapid information. For example, artificial intelligence can be used to create chatbots and online advisers to provide customers the information they need on demand.

The Growth of Trustly

Let’s take a closer look at Trustly, which is emerging as a growing fintech company. It was founded in 2008, offering a simple payment method to customers shopping and gaming online. You can learn how to use Trustly’s Pay n Play interface on this link. Trustly makes payments easy for customers by allowing them to make purchases and deposits without having to use their card or even access an app. They are a licensed payment institution, which is supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

As an example of how Trustly operates, customers that want to gamble online can use them as a payment method. A lot of gamers will tell you that the registration process for an online casino can be time-consuming and tedious. In particular, the need to provide identification and proof of address can be difficult. But, this is where Trustly truly revolutionizes gambling online. It allows players to skip this step. Instead, they simply make a deposit from their bank account and they can play their favorite games. While the player gets to skip the registration process, Trustly actually takes care of it for them. So, an account is created but without the user having to do it. In this way, Trustly acts as an intermediary and allows the player to have a better online experience.

Already, online casinos are enjoying the effects of offering Trustly as a payment option and it is proving a good way to attract new players.