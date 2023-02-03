New Canaan Fashion Design Guru Rebecca Ford Discusses the Basic Elements of Sustainable Landscape Design

As a former fashion designer, Rebecca Ford maintains an interest in all things design. In recent years, like much of the world, she has turned her interests to sustainability. One area she finds fascinating is sustainable landscape design, which is all about using native plants and existing spaces to create something beautiful, complementary, and useful.

Rebecca Ford Talks About the Sustainable Landscape

Homeowners and gardeners have realized over the last decade how critical their role is to the local environment. Introducing non-native species is often problematic and can hinder local growth and insect populations.

Sustainable landscaping is about focusing on the existing environment and nurturing domestic plants to ensure plants and ecosystems thrive. There are at least four principles of sustainable landscaping and gardening.

Water

Sustainability is about taking care of the resources available to communities, ensuring no one abuses them. Landscaping plans can lead to excessive water use, which is increasingly problematic in a world of frequent droughts.

Sustainable landscaping requires you to look at water as a valuable and limited resource. Create a garden or landscape of drought-resistant, native plants. Ford also urges you to use rain barrels and other collection methods to reduce water use on municipal systems.

Soil

Soil is also a finite resource, so it is imperative that you care for what you have. You can take several steps to reduce soil erosion or runoff, including choosing the right plants for your area. Deep-rooted perennials can help hold the soil. While the plants may serve a functional purpose, you can find many of these perennials in vibrant colors, textures, and forms, creating visual interest.

Plants

Rebecca Ford, New Canaan resident, understands the importance of color and texture in design, but she suggests you don’t always need to look for exotic elements to make a statement. Native plants are perfect for your landscape because they thrive in your climate and contribute to the existing ecosystem. Native species contribute to the health and longevity of your landscape.

Waste

The primary goal of a sustainable landscape is to reduce waste. How much waste does your current landscape contribute to landfills each year? Is your grass space too big, resulting in plentiful yard waste? By shrinking your lawn and planting wildflowers, shrubs, ornamental trees, and grasses, you can significantly reduce the amount of yard waste your landscape produces.

Professional Designers and Sustainable Trends

Rebecca Ford and other professional designers acknowledge the need for sustainable design, even beyond landscapes. Environmental trends are essential to humanity’s survival. With so many limited resources, the population needs to focus on how it can give back to the world it takes for granted. Sustainable landscaping is one way to ensure that local ecosystems remain healthy and thrive.