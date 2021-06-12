NetEnt’s Top 5 Slots Most Loved by US Players

21 years of experience have helped NetEnt become one of the most famous casino games providers in the world. Yet, the company doesn’t seem exhausted and continues to gain in popularity. In this article, we will tell you about their five most popular slots that are marching victoriously over the world and now conquering the USA gambling market.

The Leader of iGaming Industry

NetEnt is a Swedish company that was founded back in 1996 and has by now compiled one of the most diverse collections of online games in the world. It took them 13 years to enter Swedish Stock Exchange, and 7 more years to begin to serve almost 200 of the world’s biggest online casinos, handling 36 billion transactions annually.

Being an undisputed leader in slot design technology, it has produced over 200 games filled with lively 3D graphics, clear sound and original bonuses. The games may be played from your computer or mobile device.

It is their slots, however, that has made them so famous, of which the following five are the most prominent.

Starburst

Gracious and fast, this is a beautiful energizer with a lot of action, texts, flashes of light, vibrating sounds. And yet, it is so very easy to play. With 5 reels and 3 rows, this slot will keep you on the edge all the way to the end of the 10 pay-line game with a total bet of up to $100. Even though there’s no bonus game, the slot remains the most popular one. It’s the most loved slot amongst players in the USA, you can sign up to play at Casino Wise UK with no GameStop restrictions.

Gonzo’s Quest

If you are more into exciting and exotic adventures, Gonzo’s Quest will take you through the South American jungle of the most original graphic design to get you involved in a phantasmagoric plot and to let you see your first big win turn into an avalanche. With 5 reels and 3 rows, this slot has 20 pay lines. Gonzo’s Quest’s bonus is unusual in that the multiplier keeps growing on consecutive wins. Its RTP of 96.8% speaks for itself.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Another epic adventure that starts with 5 reels and 20 bet lines and takes you through 3D phantasy visuals, free spins and re-spins to the payment of an unexpected size with RTP of 96.28%. Most players seem to like the game. It is interesting and beautiful at the same time, and the maximum winning is 600,000 coins.

Dead or Alive

One of the most popular slots, this exciting Western with unforgettable visual effects, spectacular animation and a truly beautiful soundtrack will make you feel the title of the slot by the time you come to the jackpot of 1,500 coins. The playtime is long, the winning is good, and you are either dead or alive.

Warlords

One of the most beautiful and colorful of all NetEnt’s slots, Warlords is all about excellent graphics, crystal clear sound and thrilling action to match the name. You will get completely drawn into the storyline and return with big winnings. The biggest reward is 1,000,000 coins.

With excellent sound, beautiful graphics and gripping plots, NetEnt also offers the highest average payout percentages than any slot game provider in the world. No wonder their games and slots are most sought after everywhere, including the USA gambling market.