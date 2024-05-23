Nestlé Introduces Vital Pursuit Brand to Support GLP-1 Users, Consumers Focused on Weight Management

Nestlé is introducing Vital Pursuit, a new line of foods intended to be a companion for GLP-1 weight loss medication users and consumers focused on weight management. The products are high in protein, a good source of fiber, contain essential nutrients, and they are portion-aligned to a weight loss medication user’s appetite. The new line is also well-suited to support a balanced diet for anyone on a weight management journey. Vital Pursuit is the first food brand from Nestlé intended for GLP-1 users with the goal of complementing the eating habits of millions of Americans who are currently prescribed a weight loss medication or actively working to manage their weight.

The emergence of GLP-1 medications is undeniably shaping how Americans approach weight management, and as the world’s largest food and beverage company, Nestlé is at the forefront of this growing market opportunity.

Nearly half (49%) of American adults have reported that they have tried to lose weight at some point during a year, according to the National Center of Health Statistics (NCHS).

One in 60 adults were prescribed a GLP-1 medication in 2023 and the number is expected to jump in 2024 (American Pharmacists Association).

J.P. Morgan Research predicts that total GLP-1 users in the U.S. may reach 30 million by 2030—or around 9% of the population.

“At Nestlé we want to be there for every moment in our consumers’ lives—today and in the future. As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers. Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category,” said Steve Presley, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé North America. “We’re leveraging our deep understanding of consumers and nutritional science to stay ahead of the trends that are shaping consumer behaviors, and innovating across our portfolio to deliver products people will love.”

People who are managing their weight may place a sharper focus on portion control and nutrient balance in their eating choices while still seeking great taste and accessibility. Vital Pursuit will help meet this need through a variety of frozen formats such as bowls with whole grains or protein pasta, sandwich melts, and pizzas, all for a suggested retail price of $4.99 and under (prices may vary by retailer). The products are portion-aligned and include essential nutrients like protein, vitamin A, potassium, calcium or iron. Vital Pursuit also includes gluten-free options, and several air-fryer ready items for added convenience.

“We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations, and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role,” said Tom Moe, President, Nestlé USA Meals Division. “Over the past several years, we have been expanding choices across our meals portfolio to address consumer eating habits, and as the market evolves, we’ll continue to expand Vital Pursuit with more product formats for our consumers.”

As new consumer preferences and needs in this space emerge, Nestlé is continuing to explore opportunities to expand choices across its portfolio and deliver on consumer eating habits.

Vital Pursuit will be available in market by Q4 with 12 SKUs, hitting shelves at select retailers nationwide.