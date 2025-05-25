Home Consumer National Missing Children’s Day 2025

National Missing Children’s Day 2025

By
News Release
-
ID 32095774 @ Skypixel | Dreamstime.com
On September 23, 2024, 13-year-old Stefanie Damron stepped out of her home and walked into the nearby woods in New Sweden, Maine. It was the last time anyone saw her. The next day, her parents filed a missing person report.

The FBI immediately responded to assist the Maine State Police. The FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment—or CARD team—went to work. Since then, investigators have conducted dozens of interviews and followed up on leads in Maine, across the country, and even in Canada.

But despite extensive investigative efforts, including a neighborhood canvas and video search, along with an expansive grid search using canines from the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police, Stefanie is still missing …

Stefanie is one of dozens of missing children the FBI is working to bring home. Each year on May 25—National Missing Children’s Day—we reaffirm our commitment to investigating these cases and finding children who have been reported kidnapped or missing, and we continue to encourage parents, caregivers, and others to make child safety a priority.

Parents, Caregivers, Teachers

Get information on online and offline dangers and learn how to report child abductions and sexual exploitation.

Faith Based Events

“Stefanie’s family desperately wants to know where she is, and we are fully committed to helping our law enforcement partners exhaust every investigative resource to find her and bring her home,” said FBI Boston Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kimberly Milka during a December 2024 press conference.

The FBI’s Kidnappings and Missing Persons list includes entries for Stefanie and other missing children. If you recognize Stefanie or any of these kids, or if you have any information about a case, please contact the FBI or local law enforcement or submit a tip online.

“We are confident someone has information about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Stefanie Damron, and we’re hoping the $15,000 reward the FBI is offering will incentivize anyone with information to do the right thing and contact us,” said FBI Boston Special Agent Jose Rodriguez Aguilar. “No amount of information is too small. We’re not going to give up until we find her.”

If your child goes missing …

New app features

FBI Child ID App

FBI Child ID App

Download the FBI’s Child ID app so if your child goes missing, you can quickly share key information with authorities to help find them. The free app also includes tips on keeping children safe.

How the FBI supports missing children cases 

The FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) teams are composed of experienced personnel with a proven track record in crimes against children investigations, especially cases where a child has been abducted by someone other than a family member.

CARD team members provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement. The teams work closely with representatives from the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime coordinators, and child exploitation task force members.

The FBI’s Child Victim Services program within the Victim Services Division provides support to child victims, the families of child victims, and witnesses of federal crimes. The team is focused on ensuring that any interactions with child victims or witnesses are tailored to the child’s stage of development and minimize any additional trauma to the child. In addition, they connect children and families to other resources to support their health and well-being through difficult times.

Learn more

List of missing children

Take a look at the faces of the missing children listed below and click each image to learn more. If you recognize any of them, contact the FBI or local law enforcement or submit a tip online to help bring them home to their families.

CIERRA J. CHAPMAN

CIERRA J. CHAPMAN

DULCE MARIA ALAVEZ

DULCE MARIA ALAVEZ

KEIOSHA MARIE FELIX

KEIOSHA MARIE FELIX

ANTHONETTE CHRISTINE CAYEDITO

ANTHONETTE CHRISTINE CAYEDITO

SHAINA ASHLEY KIRKPATRICK

SHAINA ASHLEY KIRKPATRICK

STEVEN EARL KRAFT, JR.

STEVEN EARL KRAFT, JR.

MARIBEL OQUENDO-CARRERO

MARIBEL OQUENDO-CARRERO

ASHLEY SUMMERS

ASHLEY SUMMERS

CATHERINE BARBARA DAVIDSON

CATHERINE BARBARA DAVIDSON

BRANDON LEE WADE

BRANDON LEE WADE

ASHA JAQUILLA DEGREE

ASHA JAQUILLA DEGREE

JOSHUA KESHABA SIERRA GARCIA

JOSHUA KESHABA SIERRA GARCIA

DIAMOND YVETTE BRADLEY

DIAMOND YVETTE BRADLEY

KARLA RODRIGUEZ

KARLA RODRIGUEZ

TIONDA Z. BRADLEY

TIONDA Z. BRADLEY

MARGARET ELLEN FOX

MARGARET ELLEN FOX

AMBER ELIZABETH CATES

AMBER ELIZABETH CATES

SHANNA GENELLE PEOPLES

SHANNA GENELLE PEOPLES

WILLIAM EBENEEZER JONES, JR.

WILLIAM EBENEEZER JONES, JR.

FALOMA LUHK

FALOMA LUHK

LINA SARDAR KHIL

LINA SARDAR KHIL

MADALINA COJOCARI

MADALINA COJOCARI

CRYSTAL ANN TYMICH

CRYSTAL ANN TYMICH

TABITHA DANIELLE TUDERS

TABITHA DANIELLE TUDERS

MYRA LEWIS

MYRA LEWIS

MALEINA LUHK

MALEINA LUHK

TAMARA PEREZ

TAMARA PEREZ

LILIANA AND DANIELLA MORENO

LILIANA AND DANIELLA MORENO

ILENE BETH MISHELOFF

ILENE BETH MISHELOFF

IRIS PEREZ

IRIS PEREZ

STEVEN ANDERSON

STEVEN ANDERSON

DAVID WILLIAMS

DAVID WILLIAMS

ELSIE ELDORA LUSCIER

ELSIE ELDORA LUSCIER

CARLOTTA MARIA SANCHEZ

CARLOTTA MARIA SANCHEZ

SHAUSHA LATINE HENSON

SHAUSHA LATINE HENSON

ARIANNA FITTS

ARIANNA FITTS

RELISHA TENAU RUDD

RELISHA TENAU RUDD

LASHAYA STINE

LASHAYA STINE

AMINA AND BELEL KANDIL

AMINA AND BELEL KANDIL

KYRON RICHARD HORMAN

KYRON RICHARD HORMAN

KARLIE LAIN GUSA

KARLIE LAIN GUSÉ

BETHANY LEANNE MARKOWSKI

BETHANY LEANNE MARKOWSKI

VANESSA MORALES

VANESSA MORALES

Note: The children listed here may have been located since this information was posted. Please check our Kidnappings and Missing Persons page for up-to-date information.

Inside the FBI Podcast episodes and stories

These Inside the FBI podcast episodes and stories highlight how the FBI investigates missing children cases and supports child victims.

Podcast episodes

Stories


