National Missing Children’s Day 2025

“Stefanie’s family desperately wants to know where she is, and we are fully committed to helping our law enforcement partners exhaust every investigative resource to find her and bring her home,” said FBI Boston Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kimberly Milka during a December 2024 press conference.

The FBI’s Kidnappings and Missing Persons list includes entries for Stefanie and other missing children. If you recognize Stefanie or any of these kids, or if you have any information about a case, please contact the FBI or local law enforcement or submit a tip online.

“We are confident someone has information about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Stefanie Damron, and we’re hoping the $15,000 reward the FBI is offering will incentivize anyone with information to do the right thing and contact us,” said FBI Boston Special Agent Jose Rodriguez Aguilar. “No amount of information is too small. We’re not going to give up until we find her.”