NASA Is Joining The Hunt For ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ (UFOs)

By Meghan Bartels

NASA has arranged for a team of scientists to spend nine months evaluating unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

The study, which will begin early in the fall, will tackle a range of questions related to the sightings of objects in the sky have not been identified as aircraft or other natural occurrence. Those questions include evaluating what data exists already that the scientific community should analyze and how to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to the UAP problem, Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, told a meeting of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Space Studies Board on Thursday (June 9). The agency did make one thing clear.

“There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin,” NASA said in a statement(opens in new tab).