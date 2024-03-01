On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, giving people in 15 states the opportunity to see the Moon completely block the Sun, revealing our star’s relatively faint corona.

“This year’s total solar eclipse will be at least partially visible to all in the contiguous United States, making it the most accessible eclipse this nation has experienced in this generation,” said Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“There is space for everyone to join NASA in experiencing this beautiful amalgamation of our Earth, Sun and Moon in an alignment that will not only lead to new scientific discoveries, but an incredible shared moment of inspiration and awe.”

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow band stretching from Texas to Maine in the United States. Outside of this path, people in all 48 contiguous U.S. states will have the opportunity to see a partial eclipse, when the Moon covers only part of the Sun. Learn how to safely view this celestial event on NASA’s eclipse website.

NASA is joining with organizations, local governments, universities, science centers, and more for in-person events to engage the public and share the excitement of the solar eclipse. Information about these and additional events is available on NASA’s Eclipse website.

Location details and information for public attendance for select events is below:

Waco, Texas: STEAMclipse festival on April 6

For the public: The festival is open to the public, with no registration required.

Events on April 8:

Kerrville, Texas: Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park

For the public: Space in the event cannot be reserved and you will not need a ticket to enter. Limited off-site parking will be available to reserve ahead of the eclipse. Details are available online.

Stonewall, Texas: Eclipse viewing at LBJ National Historical Park

For the public: The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required, but attendance is limited to the first 1,000 cars on April 8. More information is available online.

Austin, Texas: Eclipse viewing at the Austin Central Library

For the public: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on April 8, with free public talks, children’s activities, and a solar telescope.

Waco, Texas: Eclipse Over Texas: Live From Waco!

Dallas: Eclipse viewing at the Dallas Arboretum

Sun, Moon, and You at the Dallas Cotton Bowl

Russellville, Ark.: Eclipse events in multiple locations

Carbondale, Ill.: Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival

Indianapolis: Eclipse viewing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Cleveland: Total Eclipse Fest at the Great Lakes Science Center

For the public: The event is free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

Erie, Pa.: Eclipse viewing at Mercyhurst University

For the public: The event is free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

Niagara Falls, N.Y.: Eclipse events in multiple locations

For the public: Many events are free and open to the public, and registration may be required based on space constraints. Information is available online.

Houlton, Maine: Eclipse events in multiple locations

For the public: Eclipse viewing in downtown Houlton on April 8 is free and open to the public.

Washington: Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall

For the public: The event is free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse on NASA+, the agency’s website, and the NASA app from 1 to 4 p.m. EDT on April 8. NASA also will stream the broadcast live on its Facebook, X, YouTube, and Twitch social media accounts, as well as a telescope-only feed of eclipse views on the NASA TV media channel and YouTube.

To learn more about the total solar eclipse, visit:

go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.