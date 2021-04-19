NASA Flies A Helicopter On Mars, The First Time An Aircraft Has Flown On Another Planet (Video)

NASA successfully flew its four-pound helicopter from the surface of Mars early Monday, the first powered flight of an aircraft on another planet, a feat NASA officials compared to the Wright brothers first flight in 1903.
Inside the flight operations center at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, engineers broke into applausewhen confirmation of the flight arrived in a data burst that took about three hours to travel the 178 million miles from Mars to Earth.
The atmosphere in the room turned almost giddy when a still photo shot from the helicopter captured its shadow on the ground, followed by video of the aircraft’s flight.