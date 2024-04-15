By

Research analyzed the 50 most visited U.S. travel destinations to determine which American cities offer treasure hunters the best odds and opportunities and Naples has made the number 7 spot.

The data assessed the density of antique stores, flea markets and more (per square mile) in Naples to determine its offering to eager treasure hunters.

Treasure hunters can rejoice as Swordis, a leading authority for historical sword enthusiasts, has analyzed research on America’s cultural tapestry to determine the top U.S. travel destinations that offer tourists the best opportunities to discover unique antiques and historic treasures, with Naples, Florida coming out in seventh place.

The research looked specifically at the top 50 U.S. cities visited by overseas travelers according to the International Trade Administration, and determined which 10 cities offer antique-savvy jetsetters and collectors the most success in meeting their treasure hunting needs.

Data accessed the number of antique stores, flea markets, appraisers, auction houses and history museums that can be found in each city, whilst merging data considerations on accommodation, dining costs and transport accessibility.

These ranking points enabled Naples to come out in the top ten list for historical exploration.

New Jersey, Florida, California, Missouri, New York, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington DC all made the top ten list of locations to visit for those looking to explore antique gems and historical significance, with each location home to a vibrant array of antique stores and flea markets.

The other U.S. cities that joined Naples in the top 10 list to visit when focusing on their cultural heritage and treasure hunting prospects include:

1 Newark, New Jersey 2 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 3 San Francisco, California 4 St Louis, Missouri 4 Santa Ana, California 6 Buffalo, New York 7 Naples, Florida 8 Baltimore, Maryland 9 Washington D.C 10 Minneapolis, Minnesota

Naples, Florida – where coastal charm meets unique historical finds

Naples, despite being relatively young, attracts visitors with its coastal allure and significant history, offering a multitude of historical treasures to discover. With 4.1 antique stores per square mile and numerous auction houses, the city is a fertile hunting ground for collectors and history enthusiasts seeking distinctive items.

Attractions such as the Collier Museum and Historic Palm Cottage serve as gateways to the area’s past. However, Naples is the priciest city in the top 10 for accommodations, with an average rate of $391 per night, and its public transport system scores a low 2, making navigation challenging. These drawbacks are somewhat offset by more reasonable dining costs, averaging $58.

In the realm of treasure hunting, size isn’t everything. Naples, with its compact 16.46 square miles and youthful 138-year history, defies expectations by securing the 7th spot overall. This showcases that smaller cities can punch above their weight, as Naples excels across various treasure hunting categories. Conversely, larger cities on the list such as Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Jacksonville, FL, perform less impressively, often ranking towards the bottom on many of the treasure hunting criteria.

Vali Munteanu, CEO at Swordis, said: “Historic treasures and rare antiques can be found throughout the United States in all shapes and sizes, whether that be in Naples, another bustling city or a hidden gem found in a small antique shop. This study highlights these popular travel destinations and showcases the increased odds each city offers in finding such artifacts due to their likelihood of having a higher density of hidden treasures. Tourists, avid collectors and keen historians now have a comprehensive list they can focus on ahead of their next vacation.”.

Other factors assessed in the research included public transportation accessibility as well as the cost of accommodations and dining, helping provide a thorough evaluation of each city’s potential for a treasure hunting excursion.

The Swordis campaign aims to empower travelers with the knowledge and resources needed to embark on enriching historical adventures across the United States.

Source: Swordis