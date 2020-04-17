Music Legends Will Share Their Memories During a Virtual Roundtable Discussion

Joseph Mirrione, creator of the popular Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp concert series will be moderating an on-line roundtable discussion with three original lead singers of the top 50s and 60s vocal groups on Friday, April 17 at 3:00 PM (Eastern Time.)

This not to be missed roundtable will include Vito Picone (original lead singer of the Elegants), Dennis Tufano (original lead singer of the Buckinghams) and Emil Stucchio (original lead singer of the Classics).

In a Facebook post announcing the virtual event, Mirrione promises there will be no talk about the “new normal,” no one will say “at this difficult time,” and no one will even be mentioning the names of this virus.

“We’re going to talk about influences, funny stories from the road and the kind of topics that are usually relegated to backstage chatter,” says Mirrione. “It’s a peek behind the curtain and a chance to get a more candid look at these three chart-toppers.”

Both Picone and Tufano had the number one hit in the country, in 1958 and 1967, respectively. Picone’s song “Little Star” became one of the best-selling songs in the history of Hawaii (which precipitated a concert appearance there) and Tufano and his band was named “The Most Listened-To Band in America” by Billboard magazine in ‘67.

Tufano and the Buckinghams scored big with “Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care” and “Susan,” among others.

Stucchio made his big splash with “Till Then” in 1963 and has been a mainstay on the 50s and 60s music scene for decades. He serves as MC for concerts all over the country, including the Theatre at Westbury on Long Island and the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA.

Mirrione is the creator of the Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp brand including “Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live!” and “Stars of the Sixties” which features original recording artists from the first two decades of rock and roll. His company, Praia Entertainment Group currently produces and promotes concerts in 12 states and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

www.facebook.com/poprockdoowopp

