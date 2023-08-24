Home CNBC.com Mugshots: 9 Co-Defendants In Trump Georgia Election Interference Case

Mugshots: 9 Co-Defendants In Trump Georgia Election Interference Case

By
CNBC.com
-
Image from RoomRater on X (formerly Twitter)

By Dan Mangan

The Atlanta jail processing the co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case is releasing mugshots after each of them is booked.

Trump will have his photograph taken at the Fulton County Jail when he surrenders to face criminal charges that he conspired with others named in the case to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The ex-president says he plans to turn himself in Thursday evening, a day before the deadline to do so in the case for all 19 defendants.

The defendants who have surrendered so far and had photos released are pictured below: Lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith; former Georgia Republican party officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham; and Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman.

RUDY GIULIANI

Rudy Giuliani, who served as former U.S. Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 23, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Rudy Giuliani, who served as former U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters

SIDNEY POWELL

Sidney Powell is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Sidney Powell is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters

JENNA ELLIS

Jenna Ellis
Jenna Ellis
Source: Fulton County Jail

KENNETH CHESEBORO

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

JOHN EASTMAN

John Eastman poses for his mug shot as he is booked at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 22, 2023.
John Eastman poses for his mugshot as he is booked at the Fulton County Jail, Aug. 22, 2023.
Fulton County Jail

CATHY LATHAM

Former Georgia Republican Party leader Cathy Latham is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former U.S. president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 22, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Former Georgia Republican Party leader Cathy Latham is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 22, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters

SCOTT HALL

Scott Hall's booking photo from the Fulton County Jail, Aug. 22, 2023.
Scott Hall’s booking photo from the Fulton County Jail, Aug. 22, 2023.
Scott Hall’s booking photo from the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 22, 2023.

RAY SMITH

Ray Smith, a lawyer who previously represented former U.S. president Donald Trump in Georgia, is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 23, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Ray Smith, a lawyer who previously represented former U.S. President Donald Trump in Georgia, is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters

DAVID SHAFER

Booking photo of David Schafer who turned himself in to Fulton County Jail, Aug. 23, 2023.
Booking photo of David Schafer who turned himself in to Fulton County Jail, Aug. 23, 2023.
Source: David Schafer via X

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR