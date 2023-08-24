Mugshots: 9 Co-Defendants In Trump Georgia Election Interference Case

The Atlanta jail processing the co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case is releasing mugshots after each of them is booked.
Trump will have his photograph taken at the Fulton County Jail when he surrenders to face criminal charges that he conspired with others named in the case to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The ex-president says he plans to turn himself in Thursday evening, a day before the deadline to do so in the case for all 19 defendants.
The defendants who have surrendered so far and had photos released are pictured below: Lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith; former Georgia Republican party officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham; and Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman.
RUDY GIULIANI
Rudy Giuliani, who served as former U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters
SIDNEY POWELL
Sidney Powell is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters
JENNA ELLIS
Jenna Ellis
Source: Fulton County Jail
KENNETH CHESEBORO
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
JOHN EASTMAN
John Eastman poses for his mugshot as he is booked at the Fulton County Jail, Aug. 22, 2023.
Fulton County Jail
CATHY LATHAM
Former Georgia Republican Party leader Cathy Latham is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 22, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters
SCOTT HALL
Scott Hall’s booking photo from the Fulton County Jail, Aug. 22, 2023.
RAY SMITH
Ray Smith, a lawyer who previously represented former U.S. President Donald Trump in Georgia, is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta, Aug. 23, 2023.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office | via Reuters
DAVID SHAFER
Booking photo of David Schafer who turned himself in to Fulton County Jail, Aug. 23, 2023.
Source: David Schafer via X
