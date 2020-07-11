Home News Mueller Breaks His Silence To Defend Russia Investigation And Stone Prosecution

Mueller Breaks His Silence To Defend Russia Investigation And Stone Prosecution

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

   Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III broke a nearly year-long silence Saturday to defend his office’s prosecution of Roger Stone and his larger investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign, writing an op-ed piece to publicly push back against attacks from the president and his supporters.

The piece, which appears in Sunday’s Washington Post, is a remarkable departure from Mueller’s self-imposed silence as the political debate surrounding his work has continued to rage more than a year after he concluded his investigation of Russia’s interference in the last presidential election. And it underscores the degree to which the cases Mueller brought have been undone or undermined by the Trump administration and others.

Mueller’s 700-word piece recounts the high-stakes investigation that consumed the White House for the better part of two years, resulting in convictions of a number of President Trump’s confidantes, including Stone. Trump granted Stone a commutation Friday evening, days before he was due to report to prison.

WashingtonPost.com, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, July 12, 2020

