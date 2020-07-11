Mueller Breaks His Silence To Defend Russia Investigation And Stone Prosecution

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III broke a nearly year-long silence Saturday to defend his office’s prosecution of Roger Stone and his larger investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign, writing an op-ed piece to publicly push back against attacks from the president and his supporters.
Mueller’s 700-word piece recounts the high-stakes investigation that consumed the White House for the better part of two years, resulting in convictions of a number of President Trump’s confidantes, including Stone. Trump granted Stone a commutation Friday evening, days before he was due to report to prison.