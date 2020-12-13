Moving Abroad? Make Sure You Check off These 7 Things First

If you’re planning on moving abroad, you’re probably getting very excited about all the potential possibilities coming your way! But before you throw yourself into the deep end, you want to double-check that everything is sorted out back home first. This will ensure that you have the smoothest transition possible, and you don’t have to be so stressed out once arriving at your new destination.

In this article, we are going to discuss seven things that you need to check off first before starting your new adventure. Interested? Then let’s get started!

Saving

The very first thing you need to do before even contemplating moving overseas is to start saving. The fact is, packing up and heading to another country requires quite a bit of money, and you don’t want to end up with debt that you can’t handle.

You also need to consider transport, delivery of belongings, and accommodation. In order to have enough funds, try putting together a budget in advance.

Healthcare

Healthcare is, without a doubt, one of the most important things to organize before moving abroad. The last thing you want is to be refused care or to end up with a huge hospital bill that you can’t pay. Make sure you look into a variety of options to see what’s best for you. Global Medical Insurance is a great way to go as it offers comprehensive coverage in any country.

Alongside this, it’s also wise to speak with your doctor before your departure. They can give you a record of your medical history and make sure that you have all the necessary immunizations. This is especially vital if you require prescription medication to get you by until you find a new doctor.

Visa and Passport

You aren’t going to get very far on your journey without a visa and a passport, and this process can take quite a bit of time! If you haven’t already, make sure your passport is renewed or apply for a new one. It’s crucial that it has at least six months valid beyond your final travel date. Once you’ve done this, you can then move on to your visa application.

This process requires a little more work, as you may need to have certain documents as evidence, such as a letter of offer and bank statements to show that you can support yourself. To ensure the process goes as seamlessly as possible, head onto your new country’s websites for more information on what you need to provide.

Work

While it is possible to move abroad without a job, searching around beforehand can be extremely helpful. In many cases, employees find overseas workers an addition to the company, especially if you have previous experience.

There are many different platforms online that can connect you with potential employers, but it can also be beneficial to ask some previous ex-pats for advice. Having a job lined up in advance will provide you with much-needed security and financial peace of mind.

Living Arrangements

Another major part of moving abroad is finding living arrangements. This can be difficult, especially since you want to make sure you choose the right neighborhood. One piece of advice is to never rent or purchase a new home before seeing it first.

If need be, take a trip over a few weeks before your move to ensure it is appropriate. If this isn’t possible, then consider staying in alternative arrangements (hotels or with friends) until you find the right place. The last thing you want is to place yourself in an unsafe area in a dangerous home.

Transportation

Another thing you need to consider is what sort of transportation you will be using. Buying a car may be out of your budget, so take time to research public transport options and other arrangements. This will help you navigate your way around town and learn more about your new home.

As well as this, you want to make sure that you organize the transportation of your goods in advance. Shipping can be extremely expensive, so you may want to consider culling down on your items first or budgeting for the cost.

Loose Ends

Finally, one of the last things you want to do before making the move is to tie up any loose ends. This includes canceling any subscriptions, changing your information, redirecting your mail, and ensuring that your bank knows of your relocation. You don’t want to end up with unexpected bills!