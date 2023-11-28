Mounjaro is more effective than Ozempic for weight loss in overweight and obese adults, real world study says

By Annika Kim Constantino

The blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro is more effective for weight loss than another highly popular diabetes treatment, Ozempic, in overweight or obese adults, according to a large analysis of real-world data published Monday.

Patients taking Eli Lilly ’s Mounjaro were significantly more likely to lose 5%, 10% and 15% of their body weight overall and saw larger reductions in body weight after three months, six months and a year compared with those on Novo Nordisk ’s Ozempic in the study by Truveta Research. The firm compiles and analyzes patient data from a collective of health-care systems.

The results come as both drugs and similar treatments approved for weight loss soar in demand in the U.S. for their ability to help patients shed unwanted pounds over time. Mounjaro and Ozempic are only approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but many people use the weekly injections off-label to lose weight.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly said the company does not promote or encourage off-label use of any of its medicines and noted that the new study was not sponsored by the drugmaker. Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new study.

Previous head-to-head studies have similarly suggested that Mounjaro is more effective than Ozempic for weight loss and controlling blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

But Monday’s study confirms Mounjaro’s edge over Ozempic in a real-world setting, specifically among adults who are overweight or obese. Notably, head-to-head clinical trials in that population are not yet available, according to Truveta Research.

Eli Lilly is pitting the weight loss counterparts to Mounjaro and Ozempic in an ongoing clinical trial in obese or overweight patients. But results on the drugs, which are Eli Lilly’s newly approved Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, won’t be released until 2025.