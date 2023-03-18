Home Weather Mostly Sunny With Evening Showers

Mostly Sunny With Evening Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds during the day.  But showers will move in during the evening hours.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies and lots of showers, with the possibility of a stray storm in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers, mostly in the morning and early afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun — at last.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

