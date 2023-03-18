Mostly Sunny With Evening Showers

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds during the day. But showers will move in during the evening hours. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies and lots of showers, with the possibility of a stray storm in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers, mostly in the morning and early afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun — at last. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.