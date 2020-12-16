Mostly Sunny Wednesday; Meet Izzy With An Extended Forecast

Wednesday starts with some patchy fog in the western suburbs of the east coast metro area and in the interior. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies and an ocean breeze. HIghs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

A front moves in on Thursday, and it will bring breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. The east coast will see a strong breeze, some afternoon showers, and a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Friday will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and an ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.