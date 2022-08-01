Home Weather Mostly Sunny Tuesday Morning Then Afternoon Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features a mostly sunny morning, but showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees right on the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else.

Wednesday will bring sun and clouds in the morning and some mostly afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will start with plenty of sun in the morning but look for periods of showers and storms in the mid-afternoon into the evening hours. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning, followed by periods of showers in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

