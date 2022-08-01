Mostly Sunny Tuesday Morning Then Afternoon Storms

Tuesday features a mostly sunny morning, but showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees right on the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring sun and clouds in the morning and some mostly afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will start with plenty of sun in the morning but look for periods of showers and storms in the mid-afternoon into the evening hours. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning, followed by periods of showers in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.