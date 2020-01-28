Mostly Sunny In Florida Tuesday

A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast until Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun again. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, and a few locations could make it into the low 80s.

A weak front comes through overnight, bringing a few showers on the breeze late on Wednesday. Thursday will be sunny with a cool breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

A mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers are in the forecast for Friday. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will feature clouds, showers, and a few storms as another front approaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.