Mostly Sunny Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and passing showers at times, mostly in the afternoon.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny and very breezy.  Look for a few east coast showers as well.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and windy conditions.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will continue the pattern of good sun and gusty winds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and some showers and storms on a very strong breeze.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the disturbance that’s now nearing the central Caribbean.  This feature is now tropical depression #29, and it will bring heavy rain to Jamaica and Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao as it moves slowly westward toward the Central American coast.  Computer models are not in agreement with the ultimate track of this feature, so we’ll keep a close eye on it.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

