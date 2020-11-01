Mostly Sunny Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and passing showers at times, mostly in the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny and very breezy. Look for a few east coast showers as well. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and windy conditions. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will continue the pattern of good sun and gusty winds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and some showers and storms on a very strong breeze. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the disturbance that’s now nearing the central Caribbean. This feature is now tropical depression #29, and it will bring heavy rain to Jamaica and Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao as it moves slowly westward toward the Central American coast. Computer models are not in agreement with the ultimate track of this feature, so we’ll keep a close eye on it.