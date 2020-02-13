Mostly Sunny and Warm In Florida

Thursday features some Gulf coast and inland fog to start, then mostly sunny skies. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches until at least Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will begin with some patchy east coast fog, and then the clouds will roll in. Some showers will also move through the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and quick showers elsewhere. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for another sunny day along the Gulf Coast on Sunday. The east coast metro area will see some sun, some clouds, and a few showers. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Presidents Day will feature good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.