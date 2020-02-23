Home Weather Mostly Sunny And Breezy Sunday In Florida

Mostly Sunny And Breezy Sunday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and a few early east coast showers.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Minor coastal flooding is likely at high tides.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny with a brisk breeze, especially along the east coast.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions again.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will see the return of showers and maybe a storm in spots as another front approaches.  We’ll also see some sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday morning will be cool, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Then the day will be sunny and breezy.  A few early east coast showers are also in the forecast.  Highs on Thursday will be near 70 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

