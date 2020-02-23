Mostly Sunny And Breezy Sunday In Florida

Sunday features mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and a few early east coast showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor coastal flooding is likely at high tides. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny with a brisk breeze, especially along the east coast. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will see the return of showers and maybe a storm in spots as another front approaches. We’ll also see some sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday morning will be cool, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then the day will be sunny and breezy. A few early east coast showers are also in the forecast. Highs on Thursday will be near 70 degrees.