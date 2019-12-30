Mostly Cloudy Monday

After some early morning fog along the Gulf coast and interior sections, Monday features plenty of clouds and a few east coast showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

A weak front moves in on Tuesday, so look for a mix of sun and clouds with a few east coast showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. New Year’s Eve will be seasonably cool and dry, with temperatures at midnight in the low 60s.

New Year’s Day will feature plenty of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sun and clouds are in the forecast for Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

A few Gulf coast showers return on Friday, and all of South Florida will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.