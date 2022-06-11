As we approach the first day of summer, June 11th marks the calendar to celebrate National Corn on the Cob Day each year. Fresh corn on the cob is a summertime treat people from all corners of the United States look forward to as we start the picnic season.

In most countries, corn is called maize.

Maize is a native Taino word meaning “sacred mother,” or “giver of life.”

Sweet corn leaves were used as chewing gum by Native Americans.

Each cob of corn consists of usually 800 kernels that are arranged in 16 rows.

The maximum size of kernels is about 1 inch.

There are over 3,500 different uses for corn products.

Corn can also be found in many non-food items such as fireworks, glue, paint, dyes, laundry detergent, soap, antibiotics, cosmetics, and in the production of plastics.

Most processed foods contain corn, like cereals, potato chips, ice cream, baby food, peanut butter, mayonnaise, marshmallows, cooking oil, margarine, salad dressing, and chewing gum

Corn is also used to produce ethanol (ethyl alcohol), a first-generation liquid biofuel.

In the days of the early North American settlers, corn was so valuable that it was used as money and traded for meat and furs.

Maize is believed to be a human invention, domesticated from a grass called teosinte about 7,000 years ago.

It takes 91 gallons of water to produce one pound of corn.

One acre of corn eliminates 8 tons of carbon dioxide from the air.

Corn was first domesticated by indigenous peoples in southern Mexico about 10,000 years ago.

There are 86 calories in 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of corn.

Health benefits of corn include controlling diabetes, prevention of heart ailments, lowering hypertension and prevention of neural-tube defects at birth.

The antioxidants present in corn also act as anti-carcinogenic agents and prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Popcorn consists of kernels of certain varieties that explode when heated, forming fluffy pieces that are eaten as a snack.

Corn is cholesterol free.

Fresh corn on the cob will lose up to 40% of its sugar content after about 6 hours of room temperature storage. After that time period, the sugar is converted to starch.

Corn is the 3rd most produced crop in the world, behind only wheat and rice, but in terms of planted acres, it’s second only to wheat.

Corn is America’s number one field crop. Corn leads all other crops in value and volume of production

One bushel equals 112 ears of corn, weighing 56 pounds.

One bushel of corn can make 2.5 gallons of ethanol fuel, 33 pounds of sweetener or 32 pounds of starch.

One bushel of corn will sweeten more than 400 cans of Coca-Cola.

A pound of corn consists of approximately 1,300 kernels.

Corns have six major types of corn. In detail, the six types are sweet corn, dent corn, pod corn, flour corn, flint corn, and popcorn.

The most common color of corn is yellow. However, there many other varieties of colors of corn such as white, green, purple, red, blackish, orange, brown, pink, cream, and bluish-gray.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Ag Hires

Just Fun Facts

Sweet Corn Fest

One Hundred Dollars A Month

Blowing Springs Farm