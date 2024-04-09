Most People With Heart Disease Consume Excessive Amounts Of Sodium, Study Finds

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN Many people consume more than the daily recommended amount of sodium, particularly those who most need to reduce their intake for their heart health. That’s according to a new study, which found that people with cardiovascular disease (CVD) were consuming more than double the recommended 1,500 milligrams (mg) of sodium each day. The average amount of sodium consumed daily was 3,096 mg, with 89% of the study’s participants consuming more than the recommended amount. The findings are being presented April 6–8 at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session. The results have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends adults who do not have or are not known to be at risk for heart disease consume no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day. This is about the equivalent of a teaspoon of table salt. The average person with heart disease in the present study exceeded that level by nearly 1,000 mg. The study used data from 3,170 participants in the Center for Disease Control’s NHANES study. These sample included males and females older than 20 with a cardiovascular disease diagnosis. Of this group, the majority were 65 or older, were white, and had an education level below high school graduate. Males, who accounted for slightly more than half of the subjects (56.4%), were overweight with an average intake of 1,862 calories per day. While overconsumption of sodium is often considered a result of fewer food choices, the study turns that hypothesis on its head. The group with the greatest sodium intake were people at the higher end of the income scale and with a college degree or higher. The study authors suggest that individuals with higher levels of education and income could have been better at reporting their sodium intake, which may have contributed to the surprising results.

The chemical name for table salt is sodium chloride. Sodium is a naturally occurring mineral, which is necessary for human health in small amounts. “Sodium helps to balance the water in your body,” explained cardiologist Jayne Morgan, MD, clinical director at the Piedmont Healthcare Corporation in Atlanta, GA. “It even supports the proper functioning of muscles and nerves.” (Dr. Morgan was not involved in the study.) “There is a saying in medicine, ‘Where sodium goes, water follows,’” she told Medical News Today. “This is why salt increases the blood volume in your body. The effect of this is an increase in blood pressure. The increased blood pressure then forces your heart to work harder, which then eventually puts you at risk of heart disease,” Dr. Morgan said. Dr. Morgan noted that excess sodium has long been linked with the hardening and stiffening of the arteries and atherosclerosis.

A significant body of research has investigated why so many people crave salt. “The consistent overconsumption of sodium across the socioeconomic spectrum suggests that factors beyond just access to resources may influence sodium intake,” Michelle Routhenstein, registered dietitian nutritionist at EntirelyNourished.com, told MNT. Routhenstein was not involved in the study. Routhenstein proposed this could imply “widespread availability and marketing of convenient high-sodium processed foods, cultural dietary habits that prioritize salty foods, and limited awareness or education about the health risks associated with excessive sodium consumption.” Morgan agreed, taking it a step further: “This is a great testament to the pervasiveness of the Western diet and cravings for salt and ‘flavor’. It also is a reflection of the ease and availability of sodium in many grocery products, even when buying ‘healthy’ options.” Dr. Morgan added that packaging and labeling are not easily understood by the average consumer. She said the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), for instance, could “create a standard rating system for foods that everyone understands where that food choice is on a band spectrum of health. The consumer then can truly make an informed decision.”

Tracking salt intake is the first step to reducing sodium consumption, but it can be difficult to know how much sodium you’re consuming. Many food products use sodium for reasons other than a salt flavor. It may be used in baking, thickening, curing meat, moisture retention, and as a preservative. Many foods high in sodium don’t taste salty at all. “Without actively scrutinizing food labels and being attentive to sodium levels, people may inadvertently consume excessive amounts,” Routhenstein said. “Individuals may not be aware of the sodium content in their meals even before considering the use of a salt shaker,” Routhenstein added. “For example, a typical restaurant meal can contain upwards of 2,000 mg or more of sodium, surpassing the recommended intake for individuals with heart disease.” Routhenstein recommended the following tips for reducing sodium intake: “To consume less dietary sodium, focus on cooking at home using fresh ingredients, choosing low-sodium options, using herbs and spices for flavor, reading labels, and being mindful of hidden sodium in processed foods. When dining out, individuals can make lower sodium, heart-healthier choices by asking for sauces and dressings on the side, opting for grilled or steamed options instead of fried ones, and requesting meals to be prepared without added salt.” “These simple adjustments can significantly contribute to reducing overall sodium intake while [you’re] still enjoying delicious meals,” Routhenstein noted. Dr. Morgan offered four simple principles to keep in mind: Choose fresh foods.

Limit side sauces, including salad dressings: barbecue, soy, teriyaki, ketchup, etc.

Substitute salt for other herbs and spices when cooking.

For salt cravings, try fresh fruit, dark chocolate, or almonds instead.

Routhenstein suggested several ways to replace salt in food and still retain flavor, such as adding small amounts of lemon or grapefruit juices to recipes. “The tangy taste of citrus fruits can trick taste buds into perceiving more saltiness than is actually present, allowing dishes to remain flavorful with reduced sodium content,” she said. Additionally, Routhenstein advocated for spiciness, incorporating chili peppers or hot sauce into your dishes depending on your taste preferences. You could also replace the tabletop salt shaker with a shaker of garlic powder (not garlic salt, which has sodium), oregano, or any other favorite powder. “Dijon mustard, whole grain mustard, or dry mustard powder can add tanginess and depth to dressings, marinades, and sauces. Incorporating mustard into vinaigrettes, sandwich spreads, or rubs offers a flavorful twist without relying on sodium,” Routhenstein suggested.

