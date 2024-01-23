Most Misunderstood Football Terms Revealed

By Madeline Weirman – 5 Minute read

Are Americans falling deeper in love with football, or is their passion waning? By analyzing Google search data from 2023, we sought the truth behind the nation’s fascination with and understanding of the sport.

Our resulting study compares digital footprints left in September – a month synonymous with fresh starts on the football field – from 2022 to 2023 to see how interests have shifted and which football-related terms have spiked in popularity.

Through the lens of online search queries, we invite you to join us as we explore America’s ever-changing enthusiasm for one of the country’s most beloved pastimes.

Key takeaways

According to online search interest, the Dallas Cowboys are the most popular football team of the 2023 season, followed by the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. The Indianapolis Colts are the least popular.

of the 2023 season, followed by the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. The Indianapolis Colts are the least popular. Search interest in the New York Jets spiked with a 202% increase over the past year – the biggest increase for any NFL team.

with a 202% increase over the past year – the biggest increase for any NFL team. Kansas and Missouri showed the most significant increase in football interest based on search volume than any other state over the past year, surging by 8,097% and 6,598%, respectively.

showed the most significant increase in football interest based on search volume than any other state over the past year, surging by 8,097% and 6,598%, respectively. Cleveland, OH (home of the Cleveland Browns) made the most searches for “ how points are scored in football .”

.” The most commonly searched football-related term across the 100 most-populated U.S. cities was “ flea flicker ,” followed by “ fumble ” and “ interception .”

,” followed by “ ” and “ .” Over the past year, searches for “Who is Travis Kelce” increased by 9,131%.

Some NFL fans aren’t as well-versed in the language of the game as others. Let’s dive into the most buzzed-about terms and questions people are searching for, and then step up your game-day banter with our handy definitions below.

In the past year, “What does a first down mean” and “What does a safety do in football” were most searched by residents in Buffalo, New York (home of the Buffalo Bills). Cleveland, OH, on the other hand – home of the Cleveland Browns – made the most searches for “how points are scored in football.”

Looking at the statewide data, the top five most misunderstood football terms Americans searched for the most were “flea flicker,” “fumble,” “Hail Mary,” “interception,” and “audible.” When we narrowed down our scope to just the top 100 most populated U.S. cities, “flea flicker” ranked as the most-searched football-related term, followed closely by “meaning of fumble” and “meaning of interception.”

Let’s decode this gridiron lexicon:

Flea flicker: This is a cunning trick play where the quarterback pitches the ball to a running back, who then tosses it back to the quarterback. In a calculated act of deception, the quarterback launches a forward pass to a receiver, fooling the defense into anticipating a run.

Pittsburgh, PA (representing Steelers fans) showed a keen interest in understanding the flea flicker.

Fumble: A fumble occurs when a player unintentionally loses possession of the ball, excluding passes or kicks. If a runner intentionally fumbles the ball forward, it’s considered a forward pass.

A fumble occurs when a player unintentionally loses possession of the ball, excluding passes or kicks. If a runner intentionally fumbles the ball forward, it’s considered a forward pass. Hail Mary: This term describes a last-ditch, hope-filled, long forward pass, often attempted at the end of a half with a slim chance of success. It draws its name from the prayer-like nature of the pass, symbolizing a desperate attempt at victory.

This term describes a last-ditch, hope-filled, long forward pass, often attempted at the end of a half with a slim chance of success. It draws its name from the prayer-like nature of the pass, symbolizing a desperate attempt at victory. Interception: When a defensive player intercepts a forward pass from the offense, it results in a change of possession, making it a turnover.

When a defensive player intercepts a forward pass from the offense, it results in a change of possession, making it a turnover. Audible: Quarterbacks make audibles to alter the initially planned offensive play based on their assessment of the defense. They communicate a new play or code to the offense.

Miami, FL (home to Miami Dolphins fans) led with the most searches for “audible.”

If these trends and terms motivate you to get more into football culture, try connecting with its global fanbase. Take Spanish lessons online with Preply, and you might just discuss these stats with a fellow enthusiast in their own language.

The second part of our study focuses on the NFL teams most often Googled at the start of a new season. We gathered search data for September 2022 and compared it to September 2023 numbers to see which teams became more popular and which lost some yardage on the play.

According to search interest data for the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys reigned as the most popular team, closely trailed by the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins, while the Indianapolis Colts claimed the position of least popular.

The New York Jets have experienced a staggering 202% surge in search interest over the past year. Could this be due to Aaron Rodgers’ recent blockbuster trade?

have experienced a staggering 202% surge in search interest over the past year. Could this be due to Aaron Rodgers’ recent blockbuster trade? Kansas and Missouri witnessed remarkable football interest growth in the past year, with football-related search terms surging by 8,097% and 6,598%, respectively.

witnessed remarkable football interest growth in the past year, with football-related search terms surging by 8,097% and 6,598%, respectively. Online queries for “Who is Travis Kelce dating” skyrocketed by an astonishing 12,950% from September 2022 to September 2023, likely due to pop icon Taylor Swift’s arrival on the football scene.

Queries for “ Who is Travis Kelce ” and “ Travis Kelce jersey ” increased by a remarkable 9,131% and 1,931%, respectively.

” and “ ” increased by a remarkable 9,131% and 1,931%, respectively. Searches to learn more about Kelce’s position – “What does a tight end do” – surged by a significant 142% during the same period.

Kicking off clarity

Our exploration of football’s evolving popularity through Google search data has unveiled intriguing insights. We’ve also bridged a few gaps between fans and the complexities of the game, from decoding commonly searched football terms like “flea flicker” to ranking the most Googled football teams. This search data may point to regional disparities and opportunities for the NFL to engage and expand its fan base.

Cultural threads often tie fans to the game. To further enrich your connection with diverse cultures and perhaps even chat football with fans around the world, why not learn a new language? Check out Preply’s online Spanish classes to bring a new dimension to your football conversations and beyond.