Diversity has become very important to many people when it comes to choosing where they live next. It can be challenging to gauge how diverse a specific state or town may be, but there are plenty of census records to help us out. If you want to find out the most diverse places to live in Ohio, keep reading to see a great breakdown to help you out.

Niche.com has provided the numbers in this article. This website uses the latest census numbers to give you an accurate breakdown of each city’s demographics, but some smaller percentages have not been included.

This means that the gender demographic breakdown only consists of those identifying as male or female. You should also note that some racial diversity numbers may not add up to exactly 100% for the same reason.

Columbus

Population: 900,000

Columbus is one of the largest cities in Ohio, but it is also the most diverse. According to niche.com, 54% of Columbus residents are white, 29% are African American, 6% are Hispanic, 6% are Asian, and 4% are of two or more races. As far as gender, 51% of the residents are female, and 49% are male.

Let’s look at an age breakdown of the residents in Columbus, starting with the biggest age group.

25-34 years- 21%

Under 10 years- 14%

35-44 years- 13%

18-24 years- 11%

45-54 years- 11%

55-64 years- 11%

65+ years 10%

10-17 years 9%

The numbers show that Columbus likely has a high concentration of families with younger children. A higher number of young families is excellent for anyone who wants to move to a family-friendly town with many others in their age group.

Cincinnati

Population: 300,000

Cincinnati is the third-largest city in the state, and it is home to many notable historic buildings that tell the town’s story through the years. It has become quite diverse in the last few decades, and the racial diversity of the residents is 48% white, 41% African American, 4% Hispanic, 4% two or more races, 2% Asian, and 1% identifying as another race. The residents of Cincinnati consist of 52% females and 48% males.

Take a look at the age demographics of the city to see what type of residents are likely to live there.

25-34 years-19%

18-24 years-13%

Under 10 years- 13%

55-64 years-12%

65+ years- 12%

35-44 years- 11%

45-54 years- 11%

10-17 years- 9%

The age breakdown shows that many young adults might be there to attend some of Cincinnati’s excellent schools, or they could be launching one of the many new start-ups that have been coming from this great city. There are also many young children, which means the city will likely have quite a bit geared towards families.

Cleveland

Population: 370,000

Cleveland is known by locals for being a great place to experience some of Ohio’s incredible culture and art. The city is home to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and many other outstanding cultural institutions. The residents of Cleveland are relatively diverse, with 47% African American, 34% White, 12% Hispanic, 4% of two or more races, 2% Asian, and 1% identifying as another race.

Cleveland residents have a pretty varied age breakdown, so let’s look at the residents’ age, starting with the highest percentage.

25-34 years- 16%

55-64 years- 14%

65+ years- 14%

45-54 years- 12%

Under 10 years- 12%

35-44 years- 11%

10-17 years- 10%

18- 24 years- 10%

The age breakdown for this city tells a different story than some of the others on the list. With two senior age groups in the top 3, you are likely to find things in the city that are based around supporting the seniors. This area might have a higher concentration of retirement homes, or it could be due to many older residents choosing to stay put in their later years.

Beavercreek

Population: 47,000

One of Dayton’s best suburbs is the city of Beavercreek, and it’s a great city with plenty of homes available for sale. It is in a fantastic location that has made its economy flourish in the last few decades, and it’s an excellent place to look at if you want a quiet town. You can view here all homes for sale in Beavercreek area.

The town has 50% women and 50% men, and they have a slightly varied racial makeup. Of the residents in the city, 82% are White, 6% are Asian, 5% are two or more races, 3% are Hispanic, 3% are African American, and 1% are of another race.

The town has an equal age range, but one group does stand out from the pack a bit.

65+ years- 19%

55-64 years- 14%

45-54 years- 14%

25-34 years- 14%

35-44 years- 11%

Under 10 years- 11%

10-17 years- 10%

18-24 years- 7%

You can see that the highest number for Beavercreek is the older generation which means the town is less about the hustle and bustle and more of a quiet residential area.