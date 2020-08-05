Home Weather Morning Sun And Afternoon Storms For Florida Wednesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but widespread showers and storms will take over during the afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be cloudy and rainy, with periods of showers and a few storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and a few storms in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday morning.  The afternoon will bring typical summertime showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

We continue to track Tropical Storm Isaias as it races up the I-95 corridor in the Northeast.  Flooding rains, storm surge, and tropical storm-force winds are the major threats from this system.  Elsewhere, the wave south of Bermuda has a low chance of developing.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

