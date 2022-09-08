More Storms And Showers For Florida Friday; Eyeing The Tropics

Friday features some sun but more clouds, showers, and storms. Look for another stormy afternoon, with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. Localized flooding is possible. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and the chance of a storm in the morning. Storms and some showers will move in during the mid to late afternoon, and showers will linger into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and the chance of a shower or storm in the morning. Showers will be back in the afternoon, along with a storm or two in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will begin with mostly sunny skies, but those showers and storms will be back — starting in the mid-afternoon in the east coast metro area and in the mid-morning along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another day of this seemingly endless summer pattern — good sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl is bringing tropical storm conditions to Bermuda, as the Atlantic season’s first major hurricane makes its approach.

Danielle is back to tropical storm status in the middle of the Atlantic and is expected to weaken, lose its tropical characteristics, and then affect the coast of Portugal and northwestern Spain.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing, while a wave that is just entering the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.