More Showers And Storms For Florida

Thursday features showers and storms throughout the day in the east coast metro area and early sun with widespread afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring additional showers, a few storms, and periods of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature periods of showers and storms with sun and clouds at times in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will start with partly sunny skies. Then look for periods of showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for widespread showers and storms with periods of sun and clouds. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the wave approaching the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of development as it encounters hostile upper level winds.