More Showers And Storms For Florida Sunday

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is possible at times. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will bring good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Much of the activity will be in the mid-afternoon to early evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see hot sun and some clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is approaching the southern Texas coast. While this system has a very low chance of becoming a depression, it will bring lots of much needed rain to the region.