More Showers And Storms For Florida Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and early evening.  Heavy rain is possible at times.  Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will bring good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Much of the activity will be in the mid-afternoon to early evening.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see hot sun and some clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is approaching the southern Texas coast.  While this system has a very low chance of becoming a depression, it will bring lots of much needed rain to the region.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

