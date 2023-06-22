More Robocalls Are Coming, Warns Consumer Attorney

Ryan Kruger, FOX 4

A dubious honor for the Sunshine State.

Records show Florida residents get more spam and robocalls than any other state in the country.

“Florida is the capital of spam and scam. And it’s only going to get worse,” said Zach Zermay, a consumer lawyer in Fort Myers who specializes in robocalls and spam.

The reason Zermay believes you’re about to get more robocalls is because of new legislation signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In 2021, Florida lawmakers passed legislation that banned some companies from using automated systems to make robocalls without permission from the person on the other end of the phone.

The regulations dramatically cut down on the number of robocalls Florida residents received.

In 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission, Floridians made 388,000 complaints about robocalls and spam text messages.

By 2022, after the new rules went into effect, there was a 45% drop in the number of complaints.

“Talk to consumers and ask them if they support more robocalls and spam or less robocalls and spam. I think the overwhelming response will be the want less of it,” Zermay said.

Critics argue the legislation passed this spring would allow companies to make even more robocalls.

CONTINUE READING

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.