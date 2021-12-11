More Evidence That Stress Accelerates Biological Aging

It is a common belief that stress can prematurely age us, but this had not been quantifiable until relatively recently.

For a long time, the medical community understood that nuclear DNA “ages” with each cell division and various genetic markers could be used to determine the age of an organism. These include the length of the telomeres and the amount of methylation of DNA at specific points.

Methylation occurs when a methyl group is added to the DNA, often during DNA repair. Over the past couple of years, scientists have developed models called epigenetic clocks to see if they can measure biological aging by examining the amount of methylation at certain sites on the DNA.

GrimAge is one of the most successful epigenetic clocks, first detailed in 2019. It can accurately predict biological decline, for example, if an individual has specific age-related conditions.

While some studies indicate the GrimAge model can predict the impact of stress in people with mental health conditions, none had looked at whether it could predict the impact of stress on the general population.

Now a group of researchers at Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, C.T. has published details of a trial in the journal Translational Psychiatry looking at whether GrimAge could be used to measure the impact of stress on accelerated biological aging in healthy 18–50 year olds.

Lead author Dr. Zachary Harvanek, psychiatry resident at Yale Department of Psychiatry, explained their reasoning in an interview with Medical News Today:

“Epigenetic aging is one of the best markers we have for aging in relatively young, relatively healthy, people.”

“We don’t have great ways to tell biological age from chronological age in your average 30 to 40 year old. When people get older, we can see their health start to decline, and they start to have changes in terms of their mobility and ultimately, some people die earlier than others.”