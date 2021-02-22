Money-Saving Tips For Your Healthcare Journey

It all begins with a first step. This is a commonly known saying, or mantra, which we’ve all heard at some point in our lifetimes. It is said to be supportive, to encourage you to just begin.

The difficulty comes when you feel as if you’ve already taken that first step and things are still not exactly right. You may have begun your healthcare journey – not that you’re ever not on one – and you need an extra push or something to make things a little more accessible, easier: you need new ideas. In this article, we will go over some money-saving tips for how you can maximize value during your healthcare journey.

Life Insurance

You can’t talk about one thing without talking about another. Here, we must approach life insurance. There are ways to save money when buying life insurance. Not all policies will be the same or offer the same benefits or pay-out.

Some insurance companies are inherently more affordable because of the smart and streamlined way in which they operate. Also, there’s a policy distinction to keep in mind: permanent life insurance (like whole life insurance) or term life insurance?

Whole life insurance is generally more expensive than term. It is a policy that will be active for all of your life. The latter type of policy, “term life,” has an agreed-upon expiration date. Term life tends to be more affordable, and it is the type of life insurance policy offered by companies like Lemonade.

You take out a term life insurance policy for a fixed period, like ten years or twenty years. This can be done by parents, for instance, who want to have a policy for twenty years until after their children are beyond college age (if their children head straight to college after school).

This will also affect how much insurance you might need. For an in-depth look at how much life insurance you would want for your own situation, here is a handy guide.

It’s a tough decision, as everyone wants to ensure that their loved ones are protected after they’re gone. Term life insurance of the sort that Lemonade offers is a great option to help provide financial security at an affordable price.

Exercise

Exercise, in whatever form it takes, is an essential part of the healthcare journey. It has obvious benefits to your health. It will improve the strength of internal organs and your joints and muscles. Long-term, exercising regularly improves the likelihood that your medical bills will be lower.

How you exercise really depends on what your goals are. Gyms are great for having that sense of community, either for mutual support and aid or simply for competition and motivation. Not only this but they have everything you need there. However, they can be expensive.

At-home gyms are a great money-saving option. If your goal is simply to “get fit” and hit a certain weight then these can be achieved at home. You can use your own body weight and workout equipment free as long as you have a safe space to do it in.

You could, also, purchase equipment like dumbbells or resistance bands. Using versatile equipment which allows you to perform a variety of exercises is another way to save money.

Diet

Exercise achieves very little without the right diet. Again, it depends on what your goals are as to how you approach your diet. You can be fit and still be “heavier,” but as long as you’re eating cleaner – though still treat yourself! – that’s best.

You will hear about food waste and recycling and buying in bulk – all the ways to be considerate and efficient. However, there’s more you can do! You can regrow food from scraps: potatoes, onions, scallions, lettuce, carrots, bok choy, and others. A lot of these take very little set-up, other than bowls or jars and water. Now, you can eat them once they grow – however, an even more economical way of doing it is using the regrown veg as a way to begin a plot, so you have more of an inventory for you to use sustainably.