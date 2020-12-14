Home Weather Monday Will Have Good Sun and Some Gulf Showers

Monday Will Have Good Sun and Some Gulf Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features good sun and a few clouds.  Look for some afternoon showers along the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of sun.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds.  Then some showers and a few storms will move in during the afternoon as a weak front approaches.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the 50s and lots of sun during the day.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

