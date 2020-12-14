Monday Will Have Good Sun and Some Gulf Showers

Monday features good sun and a few clouds. Look for some afternoon showers along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of sun. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds. Then some showers and a few storms will move in during the afternoon as a weak front approaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the 50s and lots of sun during the day. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.